UFC Austin Live Results: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

UFC Austin live results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 18, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Click on the fight below in the UFC on ESPN 37 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC on ESPN 37 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC Austin fight card is topped by a featherweight bout that could determine one of the next championship contenders to the belt currently held by Alexander Volkanovski. UFC on ESPN 37 also marks the fight promotion’s first foray into the Austin market since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to Watch UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett

UFC on ESPN 37 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC on ESPN 37 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN 2

UFC Austin Live Results

The UFC on ESPN 37 results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC Austin Live Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC on ESPN 37: Kattar vs. Emmett takes place on Saturday, June 18, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The UFC Austin fight card is topped by an important featherweight fight. The co-main event features an oldies but goodies bout.

UFC Austin main event: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

The UFC on ESPN 37 main event featherweight fight between Calvin Kattar (23-5) and Josh Emmett (17-2) features two fighters on the cusp of a title shot. Kattar sits at No. 4 in the rankings, while Emmett holds the No. 7 slot.

Emmett is currently on a four-fight winning streak. Kattar would also be on a four-fight streak, save for a loss to former champ Max Holloway. The winner of this bout entrenches himself near the top of the division.

UFC Austin co-main event: Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Neither Cowboy Cerrone (36-16, 2 NC) nor Joe Lauzon (28-15) need much of an introduction to fight fans. Between them, they have combined for nearly 100 fights in their respective careers. Most of those bouts have been under the UFC or WEC banner. Cerrone, in fact, is heading into his 48th bout in a UFC or WEC cage.

Both fighters are nearing the end, though neither has declared this a retirement bout. Cerrone has stated that he hopes to notch 50 UFC/WEC bouts before strolling off into the sunset.

Regardless, both of these fighters are known for entertaining showdowns that excite fans. It’ll be a melancholy day when they leave their gloves in the Octagon for the final time, but we at least get to see them throw down against each other in Austin.

UFC Austin Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Austin live results Kattar vs Emmett

UFC Austin Results – Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Main Event – Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett Co-Main Event – Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Kevin Holland

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev

Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze

Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

UFC Austin Results – Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2)

Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley

Women’s Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natália Silva

Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells

Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez

Women’s Strawweight: Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula

Bantamweight: Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus

