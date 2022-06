UFC Austin Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Austin fight card participated in the event’s ceremonial weigh-in on Friday afternoon in Texas.

UFC Austin takes place at the Moody Center and is headlined by a featherweight bout between No. 4 ranked Calvin Kattar and No. 7 ranked Josh Emmett.

UFC Austin Weigh-in Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

(Video Courtesy of UFC)