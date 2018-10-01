UFC Releases Argentina Fight Poster Featuring Neil Magny vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Though the focus right now is on the UFC 229 showdown between Conor McGregor and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC isn’t forgetting about its upcoming fight cards across the globe.

November is set to feature a pivotal welterweight headliner when the promotion makes its Argentinian debut with UFC Fight Night 140 which lands in Buenos Aires on Nov. 17.

Neil Magny, who has long teetered on the brink of a title shot will look to build on the momentum of back-to-back victories when he takes on Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event. Ponzinibbio has been rocketing up the UFC ranks having won his last six fights in a row.

Check out the UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio fight poster…