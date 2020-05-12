HOT OFF THE WIRE
Justin Gaethje punches Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

featuredTony Ferguson, despite loss, tops UFC 249 fighter salaries

Anthony Smith vs Glover Teixeira UFC Jax faceoff

featuredUFC Smith vs. Teixeira weigh-in face-offs: Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Anthony Smith vs Glover Teixeira UFC weigh-in

featuredUFC Smith vs. Teixeira weigh-in results: Main event set, but one main card fighter misses weight

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor UFC 229 NY Presser

featuredConor McGregor goes on a rampage; slams Khabib, Gaethje, Ferguson and Poirier

UFC Smith vs. Teixeira weigh-in face-offs: Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

May 12, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira official weigh-in face-offs  from Jacksonville, Fla.

[SPOILER: Scroll down for written weigh-in results]

UFC returns to Jacksonville for second event in five days

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira marks the UFC’s second event in Jacksonville, Fla., in a five-day span. The promotion will host another event in the city on Saturday, its third in eight days as company president Dana White tries to return to some sense of normalcy amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

UFC 249 took place last Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with Justin Gaethje upsetting top lightweight contender Tony Ferguson to capture the interim lightweight title and cement a date with champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Wednesday’s event features a light heavyweight battle between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira, two fighters trying to climb back into title contention to get another shot at Jon Jones. Each of them has fought Jones, but neither has been able to topple him.

UFC on ESPN+: Smith vs. Teixeira Fight Card

Main Card (9 pm ET on ESPN+)

  • Anthony Smith (205) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.5)
  • Ben Rothwell (265) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (240.5)
  • Alexander Hernandez (155) vs. Drew Dober (156)
  • Ricky Simon (135) vs. Ray Borg (135.5)
  • Karl Roberson (187.5)* vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Prelims (6 pm ET on ESPN+)

  • Andrei Arlovski (238) vs. Philipe Lins (236)
  • Michael Johnson (156) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)
  • Sijara Eubanks (136) vs. Sarah Moras (136)
  • Gabriel Benitez (155.5) vs. Omar Morales (155.5)
  • Hunter Azure (145) vs. Brian Kelleher (145.5)
  • Chase Sherman (253) vs. Ike Villanueva (232)

*Karl Roberson missed weight by 1.5 pounds

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA