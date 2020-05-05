UFC announces the postponement of UFC 251 slated for June 7 in Perth, Western Australia

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 4, 2020
The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Monday announced its latest pay-per-view postponement. 

The fight promotion confirmed that UFC 251, slated for June 7 in Perth, Western Australia has been postponed. It is thus far the second pay-per-view event to be postponed. UFC 250, which was originally had been slated for May 9 in Brazil, was postponed when the arena it was scheduled for was turned into a COVID-19 field hospital by the Brazilian government.

Statement on UFC 251 Perth postponement

“Due to the current state and national restrictions on public gatherings and travel, UFC 251 originally scheduled for Perth, Western Australia on Sunday, June 7 (Saturday, June 6 in North America) has been postponed.

“UFC looks forward to returning to Perth in the near future with a PPV event in partnership with Tourism Western Australia. Fans can register their interest to receive date, ticketing and bout information at UFC.com/Perth.”

