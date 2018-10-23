UFC Announces Ricardo Lamas vs. Darren Elkins for Argentina Co-Main Event

A pivotal featherweight fight is set for the UFC Fight Night 140 co-main event on Nov. 17 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Ricardo Lamas and Darren Elkins have long been toiling in the UFC featherweight division, but neither has been able to capture the title, although both still aspire to wear UFC gold.

Lamas (18-7), ranked No. 12 in the 145-pound division, is on the heels to back-to-back losses in the Octagon. Though he once battled Jose Aldo for the belt, Lamas is currently struggling to remain in the championship conversation after getting knocked out by Josh Emmett and then losing a split decision to Mirsad Bektic.

He’ll hope to get back on track when he faces Elkins (24-6), who currently holds the No. 13 spot in the division.

Elkins had been rocketing toward gold with a six-fight winning streak that included wins over Bektic, Michael Johnson, and Dennis Bermudez. He was derailed by losing a decision to Alexander Volkanovski in July, so he’s also looking to right the ship in Argentina.

UFC Fight Night 140 features a welterweight main event pitting Neil Magny against home country favorite Santiago Ponzinibbio.