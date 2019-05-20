UFC announces return to China

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, on Monday announced it will host its first event in Shenzhen on Saturday, August 31, at Universiade Sports Centre. UFC FIGHT NIGHT SHENZHEN, presented by AirAsia, will be UFC’s third consecutive event in mainland China since its sold-out inaugural outing in Shanghai on November 2017.

“We continue to add new cities in China to our global calendar of events, and we are excited to see the momentum that is steadily building,” said UFC Senior Vice President Asia-Pacific, Kevin Chang. “China is the most important growth market for UFC, and our ongoing success is a testament to the loyalty of our passionate fans, the on-going support from our partners, and the work we are doing to fast-track the development of UFC ready athletes in this region.”

Support for UFC in China is surging following its commitment to accelerate the development of MMA talent in the region. In June, the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai will open its doors in the Jing’An district, providing elite athletes the opportunity to train in a multi-million dollar state-of-the-art facility utilizing the UFC High Performance System, which has already had tremendous impact with athletes from a wide range of sports, including several Chinese Olympic teams. UFC has signed China’s best MMA athletes, such as UFC women’s strawweight Zhang Weili, who has proven herself to be one of the best female strawweights in the world. Now ranked at number 6, Weili has the potential to be the first UFC champion out of China.

“Endeavor China is excited to once again bring UFC, the world’s premier professional MMA organization, to Chinese audiences,” said Michael Ma, Endeavor China CEO. “After the great success of events in Shanghai and Beijing, we are happy to announce that this year’s UFC Fight Night event will take place in Shenzhen. MMA’s popularity is quickly rising in China, and we look forward to bringing our growing fanbase the best that UFC has to offer.”