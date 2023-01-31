UFC announces new partnership with Logan Paul, KSI

It’s something UFC fans never thought they’d see.

Dana White and the UFC have partnered with a Paul brother.

According to a press release sent out on Tuesday, Logan Paul and KSI’s drink brand, PRIME, is now the official sports drink partner of the UFC.

“We’re excited to name PRIME the Official Sports Drink of UFC and an official partner of the UFC Performance Institute,” said White via the press release. “Logan and KSI have worked hard to build PRIME into the best-tasting, hottest sports drink on the market. With their massive social media following and UFC’s global reach, we’re going to get the PRIME brand in front of hundreds of millions of fans all over the world. Whether you’re a professional athlete or if you just love working out, PRIME should be your first choice for a go-to sports drink.”

Paul had teased an announcement on Monday leading some fans to wonder if he was signed with the UFC, but of course, that isn’t the case.

White’s thoughts on Jake Paul, Logan’s brother, are no hidden matter. The pair have gone back and forth with each other on social media for years so it’s interesting to see if that will calm down now that Logan and White are in a business partnership.

“I’ve been a fan of UFC for as long as I can remember, so having the opportunity to partner with them and amplify the PRIME brand is a check off the bucket list,” said Logan in the press release. “Together, we are a global powerhouse and this collaboration is sure to extend far beyond the Octagon with an opportunity to give back in the process with the UFC Foundation.”