UFC angling to kick off 2021 on ABC

The UFC may return to network television as soon as Jan. 16 to kick off its slate of events in 2021.

UFC Fight Island 7 features former featherweight champion Max Holloway squaring off against No. 6 ranked Calvin Kattar in the main event. It takes place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, the first of three UFC events over an eight-day span that culminates in Conor McGregor’s return to rematch Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23.

If plans are finalized, UFC Fight Island 7 would air on ABC’s broadcast network. It would mark the first time the UFC airs on network television since the company parted ways with FOX and moved to ESPN.

It is not yet clear how many bouts would air on ABC or how the remaining preliminary bouts would be scheduled across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+.

ABC and the ESPN family of channels are all owned by The Walt Disney Company.

