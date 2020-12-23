HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White reveals UFC Fight Island infrastructure

featuredDana White confirms three UFC events in eight days upon return to Fight Island

Amanda Nunes UFC 250 post-fight two belts

featuredAmanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson rebooked for UFC 259

featuredStephen Thompson defeats Geoff Neal in UFC Vegas 17 main event

UFC Vegas 17 Thompson vs Neal live results

featuredUFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal Live Results

UFC angling to kick off 2021 on ABC

December 23, 2020
NoNo Comments

The UFC may return to network television as soon as Jan. 16 to kick off its slate of events in 2021.

UFC Fight Island 7 features former featherweight champion Max Holloway squaring off against No. 6 ranked Calvin Kattar in the main event. It takes place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, the first of three UFC events over an eight-day span that culminates in Conor McGregor’s return to rematch Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23.

If plans are finalized, UFC Fight Island 7 would air on ABC’s broadcast network. It would mark the first time the UFC airs on network television since the company parted ways with FOX and moved to ESPN.

It is not yet clear how many bouts would air on ABC or how the remaining preliminary bouts would be scheduled across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+.

ABC and the ESPN family of channels are all owned by The Walt Disney Company.

TRENDING > Rose Namajunas shoots down idea she doesn’t want to fight for UFC belt

Dana White’s final media scrum of 2020

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA