HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC and Yoel Romero part ways

UFC Vegas 16 Hermansson vs Vettori live results

featuredUFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori Live Results

UFC Vegas 16 Jack Hermansson vs Marvin Vettori weigh-in

featuredUFC Vegas 16 weigh-in results: Hermansson vs. Vettori official, but Saint Preux misses weight

Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib has no interest in fighting Conor McGregor again, reveals new fight promotion

UFC and Yoel Romero part ways

December 5, 2020
NoNo Comments

Middleweight contender Yoeo Romero is no longer a UFC fighter. The 43-year-old Cuban and the fight promotion have parted ways.

Romero’s manager, Malki Kawa, confirmed the development to ESPN on Friday.

“While we didn’t expect Romero’s time in the UFC to end like this,” Kawa told ESPN, “we are grateful for the opportunities [UFC president] Dana White, [general counsel] Hunter Campbell and [matchmaker] Mick Maynard gave him over the years. He’s ready to move on now and resume his career, and we are already talking to other promotions as we speak.”

TRENDING > YouTuber Jake Paul claims he’s in talks to fight Conor McGregor

Romero, won the 2000 Summer Olympic silver metal in freestyle wrestling. After his wrestling career concluded, Romero transitioned into mixed martial arts. He made his professional fighting debut in December 2009 and made his UFC debut in April 2013.

Upon arriving in the UFC, Romero won his first eight bouts with the promotion. He competed for the 185-pound interim title or undisputed title four times without capturing the championship. He last fought in March, losing to champion Israel Adessanya by unanimous decision.

Yoel Romero’s final UFC fight

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA