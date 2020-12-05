UFC and Yoel Romero part ways

Middleweight contender Yoeo Romero is no longer a UFC fighter. The 43-year-old Cuban and the fight promotion have parted ways.

Romero’s manager, Malki Kawa, confirmed the development to ESPN on Friday.

“While we didn’t expect Romero’s time in the UFC to end like this,” Kawa told ESPN, “we are grateful for the opportunities [UFC president] Dana White, [general counsel] Hunter Campbell and [matchmaker] Mick Maynard gave him over the years. He’s ready to move on now and resume his career, and we are already talking to other promotions as we speak.”

Romero, won the 2000 Summer Olympic silver metal in freestyle wrestling. After his wrestling career concluded, Romero transitioned into mixed martial arts. He made his professional fighting debut in December 2009 and made his UFC debut in April 2013.

Upon arriving in the UFC, Romero won his first eight bouts with the promotion. He competed for the 185-pound interim title or undisputed title four times without capturing the championship. He last fought in March, losing to champion Israel Adessanya by unanimous decision.

Yoel Romero’s final UFC fight

