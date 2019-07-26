UFC and Pride veterans headline Battlefield FC 2 in Macau

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 26, 2019
UFC veterans Will Brooks and Gleison Tibau headline this weekends Battlefield FC 2, which takes place in Macau. They will be competing at lightweight (155 pounds) with Tibau coming off a win at the Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 event last November.

Tibau last fought in the UFC after going on a four-fight losing streak that started with a loss to Tony Ferguson at UFC 184, which was headlined by Ronda Rousey. Brooks left the UFC on the heels of the a three-fight losing streak, but went 2-0-1 fighting under the PFL banner.

Shannon “The Cannon” Ritch has been fighting for more than two decades. He’s not the most decorated fighter in the sport, but is willing to fight all comers, having faced the likes of Kazushi Sakuraba in the early days of Pride. Ritch steps into the Battlefield FC 2 co-main event in a rematch against Wenbo Liu.

MMA legend Wanderlei Silva will also be serving as an honorary ambassador of Battlefield FC as the Korean promotion kickstarts its second event.

Battlefield FC 2 takes place on Saturday, July 27, in the Las Vegas of Asia, Macau, at the Sheraton Grand Macau Hotel and can be seen on Fite TV.

Battlefield FC 2 Fight Card

  • Will Brooks vs. Gleison Tibau
  • Wenbo Liu vs. Shannon Ritch
  • Mateusz Rębecki vs. Kaik Brito
  • Wagner Prado vs. Doo Hwan Kim
  • Vanessa Melo vs. Jan Finney
  • Raja Shippen   vs. Bryan Caraway
  • Bruno Miranda vs. Ricardo Tirloni
  • DJ Linderman vs. Patrick Schmid
  • Muhsin Corbbrey vs. Ben Wall
  • Han Guk Jung vs. Alexandr Durymanov
  • Kevin Park vs. Julio Cesar Neves
  • Xiaoou Lu vs. Alexandra Muir

