UFC and Meta partner for live events in VR on Fight Pass

October 13, 2022
Why Mark Zuckerberg was in attendance at UFC Vegas 61 and the event closed to the public and media became crystal clear on Thursday.

UFC announced on Thursday a partnership with Meta, the company Zuckerberg founded that included Facebook and Instagram. The fight promotion’s streaming platform, Fight Pass, will offer live and on-demand MMA events in virtual reality,

LFA 144, which streams live on Fight Pass on Friday, will be the first event to offer a 180-degree panoramic view of the event through Meta’s Horizon Worlds app.

“We are excited to offer an unprecedented level of engagement for Fight Pass subscribers and MMA fans around the world by producing a live MMA event in virtual reality,” Crowley Sullivan, Fight Pass vice president and general manager stated in a press release. “With Meta providing the VR platform and YBVR lending their production expertise, we’re confident this will be a great experience for fight fans.”

On Thursday evening, LFA founder and CEO Ed Soares released a statement about the new partnership.

“I’m extremely honored and proud to have LFA 144 the first Live Event to take part in the UFC and META partnership!! Thank you @ufc @ufcfightpass @meta for making this happen!!!!,” Soares wrote on social media.

