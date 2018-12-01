UFC Adelaide Prelim Highlights: Joseph Benavidez Makes His Case for the Flyweights

The Ultimate Fighting Championship closed out the 28th season of The Ultimate Fighter reality series in Las Vegas, where the prelim fighters stepped up with finish after finish.

Raoni Barcelos Opens the Show with a Second-Round Submission

2nd Octagon appearance, 2nd Octagon finish!@RaoniBarcelos gets it done to open the #TUFFinale pic.twitter.com/ToCOPy7Vef — UFC (@ufc) November 30, 2018

Tim Means Makes Super-Quick Work of Ricky Rainey

A Mauling!@MeansTim makes it a brawl from the start, TKOs Rainey in round 1! Dominant! #TUFFinale pic.twitter.com/tWkDdf1kt5 — UFC (@ufc) December 1, 2018

Roosevelt Roberts Closes Out the Early Prelims with a Choke

What a submission by Roosevelt Roberts, that's how you make a UFC debut ? pic.twitter.com/VUmUiaB77S — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 1, 2018

Leah Letson Takes a Close Split-Decision Nod Over Julija Stoliarenko

Strong chins on display in the Octagon tonight with these two! #TUFFinale pic.twitter.com/9hBuI3aJKB — UFC (@ufc) December 1, 2018

Maurice Green Scores Rare Heavyweight Submission

Point. Made. ? Maurice Greene came out to prove himself with this first round finish. pic.twitter.com/7qau9nyaaC — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 1, 2018

Joseph Benavidez Takes Out Alex Perez in the First Round

No questioning this finish, @JoeJitsu gets the big TKO win. pic.twitter.com/o8keG7sepm — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 1, 2018

Kevin Aguilar takes Unanimous Nod Over Rick Glenn