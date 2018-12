UFC Adelaide Octagon Interviews: Mark Hunt Says Goodbye to the UFC

(Courtesy of UFC)

Justin Willis earned a decision win over Mark Hunt at UFC Adelaide on Saturday, and “The Super Samoan” spoke with Dan Hardy in the Octagon after the fight, quickly handing the mic over to Mark Hunt, who had likely just fought his last bout under the UFC banner.

TRENDING > UFC Adelaide Results: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)