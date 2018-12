UFC Adelaide: Junior dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa Plan to Stand and Bang

(Courtesy of UFC)

Junior dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa are promising fireworks when they meet this weekend in the UFC Adelaide main event on FS1 on Saturday night.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for the UFC Fight Night 142: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa Full Live Results from Adelaide, Australia. The first preliminary bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.