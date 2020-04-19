Flashback Fight: Watch Georges St-Pierre recapture the title and avenge loss to Matt Serra

Twelve years ago, George St-Pierre got redemption and defeated Matt Serra to reclaim and unify the UFC welterweight title at UFC 83.

St-Pierre only lost twice in his career, once to Matt Hughes and once to Matt Serra. He avenged both losses and held the title until retiring in 2013.

“Rush” later returned to capture the middleweight crown from Michael Bisping in 2017 before vacating the title and stepping away from the sport a second time.

St-Pierre came close to returning to the Octagon after defeating Bisping, trying to line up a bout with current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. St-Pierre wanted the fight, Nurmagomedov wanted it, but the UFC had other plans for its first Muslim champion.

Though he never retired the first time he stepped away from the Octagon, when things didn’t go as hoped in lining up the fight with Nurmagomedov, St-Pierre announced his official retirement on Feb. 21, 2019, at a press conference at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

He hasn’t wavered on that retirement, frequently saying the door is cracked open, but that it would take something extra special to bring him back to the cage.

Take a look back to 12 years ago when St-Pierre avenged his loss to Serra.

(Video courtesy of UFC)