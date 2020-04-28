HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White at UFC 244 post-fight presser

featuredCan UFC 249 be run safely? Dana White says ‘it’s expensive,’ but it can be done

Dana White over UFC 249 poster

featuredDana White reveals UFC 249 will kick off 3 events in one week

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic - UFC 220

featuredDaniel Cormier begins training, okay if UFC career ends without a live audience

UFC Octagon - more events canceled

featuredUFC officially cancels several events; UFC 249 on May 9 takes a big hit

Flashback Fight: Anderson Silva unifies UFC and PRIDE belts at UFC 82

April 28, 2020
NoNo Comments

Anderson Silva met Dan Henderson in a UFC vs PRIDE FC middleweight title unification bout at UFC 82 in 2008 less than a year after the final PRIDE Fighting Championship event. The event took place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on March 1, 2008.

Silva defeated Henderson in the second-round by submission to unify the belts. During the fight week, former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

TRENDING > Dana White reveals UFC 249 will kick off 3 events in one week

Where are Anderson Silva and Dan Henderson now?

Though he had a handful of losses scattered about the early part of his career, when Silva arrived in the UFC, he seemed to become invincible.

Silva took the middleweight championship from Rich Franklin in only his second UFC bout, part of his record-setting 16 consecutive victories under the UFC banner. He then lost the middleweight championship to Chris Weidman at UFC 162 on July 6, 2013. He has been unable to recapture the belt and hasn’t fought since losing to Jared Cannonier at UFC 237 on May 11, 2019, though he has not given any indication as to what is next for his career.

Henderson won the middleweight tournament at UFC 17, but then went on to spend the next several years of his career fighting Japan. He won the Pride welterweight and middleweight championships (which would equate to middleweight and light heavyweight in the UFC) before returning to the Octagon in 2008. 

Henderson served a short stint in Strikeforce, where he became the promotion’s light heavyweight champion and defeated Fedor Emelianenko in a heavyweight bout before again returning to the UFC.

Though he spent the final five years of his career fighting for the UFC in many memorable bouts, Henderson was never able to capture a UFC divisional championship. He retired in 2016.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Flashback Fight: Watch Kevin Randleman knock out Mirko Cro Cop!

Does Anderson Silva consider Israel Adesanya his clone?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA