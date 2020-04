Flashback Fight: Remember when Mirko Cro Cop got ‘Cro-Copped’ by Gabriel Gonzaga?

Thirteen years ago, Gabriel Gonzaga scored a big upset when he knocked out Mirko Cro Cop with a head kick at UFC 70 in Manchester. The two heavyweights headlined the fight card and it ended in dramatic fashion.

UFC 70 took place at Manchester Evening News Arena. The event also featured the promotional debut of future heavyweight champion Fabrico Werdum.

(Courtesy of UFC)