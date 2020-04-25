HOT OFF THE WIRE
Flashback Fight: Georges St-Pierre beats Karo Parisyan in UFC debut in 2004

April 25, 2020
No Comments

When Georges St-Pierre made his way into the Octagon at UFC 46 in 2004, he was one of the top welterweight prospects emerging out of Canada. But no one could have foreseen how he would become one of the greatest UFC champions of all time, as well as one of the most popular athletes in Canada’s history.

St-Pierre rolled over the likes of Pete Spratt, Thomas Denny and Ivan Menjivar en route to a spotless 5-0 record while fighting regionally in Canada.

He made his promotional debut in the UFC against a very tough Karo Parisyan, who already had more than twice the fights on his resume than St-Pierre.

That didn’t stop the emerging Canadian star, who would go on to win the UFC welterweight championship twice and defend it on nine occasions. He stepped away from the sport in the mid-2010s, but returned to capture the UFC middleweight championship from Michael Bisping. St-Pierre retired in February of 2019.

Check out Georges St-Pierre’s Octagon debut at UFC 46 on Jan. 31, 2004, where he defeated veteran welterweight Karo Parisyan.

(Courtesy of UFC)

