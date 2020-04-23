Flashback Fight: BJ Penn submits Matt Hughes to win welterweight title

BJ Penn and Matt Hughes kicked off their memorable rivalry at UFC 46 for the welterweight championship. They would eventually fight three times throughout their careers.

Their UFC 46 bout would mark Penn’s welterweight debut. He dramatically defeated Hughes to win the 170-pound title, but was later stripped of the belt after leaving the organization after a contract dispute.

UFC 46 took place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Jan. 31, 2004. The event marked the UFC debut of future champion Georges St-Pierre.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier begins training, okay if UFC career ends without a live audience

Matt Hughes and Frank Trigg’s Hall of Fame worthy rematch

(Videos courtesy of UFC)