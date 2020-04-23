HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic - UFC 220

UFC Octagon - more events canceled

Dana White at UFC 232

Flashback Fight: BJ Penn submits Matt Hughes to win welterweight title

April 23, 2020
NoNo Comments

BJ Penn and Matt Hughes kicked off their memorable rivalry at UFC 46 for the welterweight championship. They would eventually fight three times throughout their careers.

Their UFC 46  bout would mark Penn’s welterweight debut. He dramatically defeated Hughes to win the 170-pound title, but was later stripped of the belt after leaving the organization after a contract dispute.

UFC 46 took place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Jan. 31, 2004. The event marked the UFC debut of future champion Georges St-Pierre.

(Videos courtesy of UFC)

