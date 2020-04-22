Flashback Fight: Nick Diaz makes UFC debut by taking out Jeremy Jackson

Stockton, California’s own, Nick Diaz, made his Octagon debut at UFC 44 in 2003, which also happened to be a trilogy fight with Jeremy Jackson.

The event took place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas and featured a light heavyweight championship unification bout between Randy Couture and Tito Ortiz in the main event.

(Courtesy of UFC)

MMAWeekly exclusive with Nick Diaz following UFC 47

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)