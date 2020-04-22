HOT OFF THE WIRE
Flashback Fight: Nick Diaz makes UFC debut by taking out Jeremy Jackson

April 22, 2020
Stockton, California’s own, Nick Diaz, made his Octagon debut at UFC 44 in 2003, which also happened to be a trilogy fight with Jeremy Jackson.

The event took place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas and featured a light heavyweight championship unification bout between Randy Couture and Tito Ortiz in the main event.

(Courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Flashback Fight: Nate Diaz defeats Michael Johnson and calls out Conor McGregor

MMAWeekly exclusive with Nick Diaz following UFC 47

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

