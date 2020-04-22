Flashback Fight: Nick Diaz makes UFC debut by taking out Jeremy Jackson

Stockton, California’s own, Nick Diaz, made his Octagon debut at UFC 44 in 2003, which also happened to be a trilogy fight with Jeremy Jackson.
The event took place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas and featured a light heavyweight championship unification bout between Randy Couture and Tito Ortiz in the main event.
(Courtesy of UFC)
TRENDING > Flashback Fight: Nate Diaz defeats Michael Johnson and calls out Conor McGregor
MMAWeekly exclusive with Nick Diaz following UFC 47
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)