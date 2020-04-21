Tito Ortiz vs. Ken Shamrock 1, re-watch the brawl that started their infamous UFC trilogy

Tito Ortiz and Ken Shamrock are definitely considered pioneers of mixed martial arts. Shamrock fought at UFC 1 and continued fighting into 2016, where he last competed under the Bellator banner. Ortiz made his Octagon debut at UFC 13 and fought as recently as December 2019 under the Combates America banner.

Both are UFC Hall of Famers.

Not surprisingly, much of their influence over the years has to do with fighting each other.

Ortiz and Shamrock first stepped into the Octagon opposite each other at UFC 40 on Nov. 22, 2002, back when UFC events were given their own moniker. That first event featuring Ortiz vs. Shamrock was dubbed UFC 40: Vendetta.

UFC 40 marked the first of the trilogy of bouts between Ortiz and Shamrock, who would go on to fight again UFC 61: Bitter Rivals on July 8, 2006 and UFC: Ortiz vs. Shamrock 3: The Final Chapter on Oct. 10, 2006.

The two created many memorable moments in and out of the Octagon.

Aside from this fight at UFC 40, Shamrock and Ortiz had a rather heated dust up at the UFC 48 post-fight press conference after Shamrock knocked out Kimo Leopoldo.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Ken Shamrock and Tito Ortiz ERUPT at UFC 48 Presser

