UFC 3: The American Dream Event Page

UFC 3

The American Dream

Date: September 09, 1994

Venue: Grady Cole Center

Location: Charlotte, NC

PPV Buyrate: 90,000

attendance: 3,000



UFC 3 Fight Results



Finale

Steve Jennum def. Harold Howard by Submission (punches) at 1:27

Semi Finals

Ken Shamrock def. Felix Mitchell by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:34*

Quarter Finals

Keith Hackney def. Emmanuel Yarborough by TKO (punches) at 1:59

Ken Shamrock def. Christophe Leninger by Submission (punches) at 4:49

Harold Howard def. Roland Payne by KO (punch) at 0:46

Royce Gracie def. Kimo Leopoldo by Submission (armlock) at 4:40

* The was only one semi-final bout because Royce Gracie couldn’t continue due to exhaustion, so Harold Howard continued to the Finals. Steve Jennum (alternate) faced Harold Howard instead of Ken Shamrock as Shamrock dropped out after his semi-final fight due to injury.

Factoids

– 8-man tournament

– no time limit or rounds for the matches

– no judges were used

– fighter had to win by submission, KO, corner throwing in the towel or referee stoppage.

– first UFC event that referee stoppage was instituted

– tournament winner won $60,000

– after UFC 3, the UFC started qualifying bouts for Alternates so the Alternates would also have to deal with fatigue as the other fighters.

