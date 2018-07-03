UFC 3 Icon Edition Release Adds Tito Ortiz, Wanderlei Silva, Kimbo Slice, and More

Electronic Arts Inc. on Tuesday provided the best reason yet to step inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon with the launch of EA SPORTS UFC 3 Icon Edition, headlined by UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, whose record 11 successful title defenses are the most in UFC history. In addition to delivering standout features like the new G.O.A.T. Career mode and Real Player Motion Tech that revolutionizes character movement, the Icon Edition adds legendary and fan-requested fighters such as UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz, former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra, former PRIDE FC middleweight champion Wanderlei Silva, former PRIDE FC world open-weight grand prix champion Mirko Cro Cop and fan favorite Kimbo Slice. Current EA SPORTS UFC 3 owners will also receive all five of the new legendary athletes that were added and more key gameplay updates for free in Tuesday’s content release.

“This one is for all the hard-working gamers out there. Games are a big part of my life, so to be on a cover of an EA SPORTS game for the first time ever, that’s incredibly special,” UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson said. “I worked hard to get here, and it’s a great feeling to be immortalized as an Icon.”

The Icon Edition also includes one permanent champion fighter and move in UFC Ultimate Team for players to choose from, including Demetrious Johnson, former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, former two-time UFC welterweight and former UFC middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre or former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, as well as additional UFC Ultimate Team content.

EA SPORTS UFC 3 Icon Edition is available now through July 17 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for $39.99. To learn more about EA SPORTS UFC 3 visit https://www.ea.com/games/ufc/ufc-3. EA Access members receive a 10 percent discount when they purchase a digital version of EA SPORTS UFC 3 on Xbox Live.

(Courtesy of UFC)