UFC 292 shipping up to Boston with dual championship bouts

The UFC 292 fight card is shipping up to Boston for the promotion’s first event at the TD Garden since 2018. UFC 292 takes place on Aug. 19 in Beantown, featuring two title bouts.

UFC 292 main event: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC 292 is topped by a quick return for bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. He’ll put his belt on the line opposite Sean O’Malley just three months after defending against Henry Cejudo.

Sterling put on a stellar performance against the returning Cejudo, who attempted a comeback from a three year retirement. After Sterling took the decision and had the belt wrapped around his waist, O’Malley was ushered into the Octagon for the two to face-off.

They did, but it wasn’t without incident as things got heated between Sterling and O’Malley, as well as their teammates. It was a risky promo, but one that is sure to add to the build-up for the fight.

UFC 292 Co-main event pits Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

In addition to Sterling vs. O’Malley for the bantamweight belt, popular Chinese champion Zhang Weili will put her strawweight title on the line against Amanda Lemos in the UFC 292 co-main event.

Zhang’s countrywoman Yan Xiaonan recently put herself in a position to challenge the champion with her blistering finish of Jessica Andrade, but Zhang will first have to fend off Lemos, who is a Brazilian fighter known for her knockout power.

Should Zhang defeat Lemos, it could set up a historical bout between her and Yan. UFC president Dana White has indicated that he would like to book Zhang vs. Yan in China, which would be the biggest fight ever for the promotion in China.