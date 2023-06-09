HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 289 Weigh-In Results and Live Video

June 9, 2023
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 289 fight card at Rogers Arena in Vancouver will officially weigh-in. The first fighter is expected to step on the scale at Noon ET.

The event is headlined by a women’s bantamweight title bout between two-division champion Amanda Nunes and fifth-ranked Irene Aldana. In the co-main event, former lightweight champion and top 155-pound contender Charles Oliveira takes on fourth-ranked Beneil Dariush.

UFC 289 Live Weigh-In Video

UFC 289 Official Weigh-In Results

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Irene Aldana (135)

Charles Oliveira (154) vs. Beneil Dariush (156)

Mike Malott (169.5) vs. Adam Fugitt ()

Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Nate Landwehr (145.25)

Eryk Anders (184.75) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Nassourdine Imavov (185.5) vs. Chris Curtis (185.25)

Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.25)

Aiemann Zahabi (135.75) vs. Aoriqileng (135)

Kyle Nelson (145) vs. Blake Bilder (145.5)

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

David Dvorak (125.5) vs. Stephen Erceg (125.5)

Diana Belbita (114.5) vs. Maria Oliveira (115.5)

* Main event backup: Raquel Pennington (134.5)

