UFC 289 Live Results – Nunes vs Aldana

UFC 289 live results begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 10, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. Click on the fight below in the UFC 289 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 289 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
The UFC 289 fight card is headlined by Amanda Nunes putting her bantamweight belt on the line opposite Irene Aldana, while Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush square off in a lightweight contenders co-main event.
How to Watch UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana Live
- Main Card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View
- Preliminary Card beings at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN
- Early Prelims Card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass
UFC 289 Live Results
Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 PM PT)
- Main Event – Bantamweight Championship:
Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Irene Aldana
- Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
- Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt
- Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
- Middleweight: Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders
Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)
- Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
- Women’s Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
- Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aori Qileng
- Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder
Early Prelims Card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)
- Flyweight: David Dvořák vs. Stephen Erceg
- Women’s Strawweight: Diana Belbiţă vs. Maria Oliveira
