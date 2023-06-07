UFC 289 Live Results – Nunes vs Aldana

UFC 289 live results begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 10, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. Click on the fight below in the UFC 289 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 289 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC 289 fight card is headlined by Amanda Nunes putting her bantamweight belt on the line opposite Irene Aldana, while Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush square off in a lightweight contenders co-main event.

How to Watch UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana Live

Main Card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View Preliminary Card beings at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN

beings at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Early Prelims Card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC 289 Live Results Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 PM PT)

Main Event – Bantamweight Championship:

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Irene Aldana

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Irene Aldana Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Middleweight: Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Women’s Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aori Qileng

Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Early Prelims Card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)

Flyweight: David Dvořák vs. Stephen Erceg

Women’s Strawweight: Diana Belbiţă vs. Maria Oliveira

Check out more UFC coverage on our MMAWeekly.com YouTube Channel!