UFC 289 Live Results – Nunes vs Aldana

June 7, 2023
NoNo Comments

UFC 289 live results begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 10, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. Click on the fight below in the UFC 289 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 289 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC 289 fight card is headlined by Amanda Nunes putting her bantamweight belt on the line opposite Irene Aldana, while Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush square off in a lightweight contenders co-main event.

How to Watch UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana Live

  • Main Card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View
  • Preliminary Card beings at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN
  • Early Prelims Card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC 289 Live Results

UFC 289 Results

UFC 289 Live Results
UFC 289 Live Results Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 PM PT)

  • Main Event – Bantamweight Championship:
    Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Irene Aldana
  • Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
  • Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt
  • Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
  • Middleweight: Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

  • Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
  • Women’s Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
  • Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aori Qileng
  • Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Early Prelims Card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)

  • Flyweight: David Dvořák vs. Stephen Erceg
  • Women’s Strawweight: Diana Belbiţă vs. Maria Oliveira

