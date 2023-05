UFC 289 Press Conference Live Video

The main event fighters, two-division champion Amanda Nunes and bantamweight title challenger Irene Aldana will participate in the UFC 289 Press Conference at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. before the UFC 288 Ceremonial Weigh-In.

Aldana (14-6) stepped in for the injured Julianna Peña to face Nunes (22-5) for the bantamweight championship at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on June 10.

UFC 289 Press Conference Video

UFC 288 Weigh-In Results and Video