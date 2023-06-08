HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 289 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

June 8, 2023
Watch the UFC 289: Pre-Fight Press Conference live at 8pm ET / 5pm PT featuring main card fighters Amanda Nunes, Irene Aldana, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush and more!

UFC 289 takes place on Saturday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver headlined by a woman’s bantamweight title bout between two-division champion Amanda Nunes and fifth-ranked Irene Aldana. In the co-main event, former lightweight champion and top 155-pound contender Charles Oliveira takes on fourth-ranked Beneil Dariush.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

