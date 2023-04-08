UFC 289 headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3

A trilogy bout between two-division champion Amanda Nunes and former women’s bantamweight titleholder Julianna Peña 3 headlines UFC 289 in Vancouver on June 10. UFC president Dana White broke the news to Aaron Bronsteter of TSN on Friday.

Nunes’ 135-pound championship will be on the line at Rogers Arena. Peña shocked the world at UFC 269 by finishing Nunes by submission in the second round to capture the title. In a rematch at UFC 277 last July, Nunes dominated Peña on her way to a unanimous decision.

Nunes (22-5) is widely considered the greatest female fighter in MMA history. Her resume is filled with previous G.O.A.T.s that she sent out to pasture. “The Loiness” finished Miesha Tate to capture the 135-pound championship in July 2016. She holds two wins over current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchanko. Nunes officially ended the Ronda Rousey era.

To add to her legacy, Nunes went up a division and knocked out Cris Cyborg to win the women’s featherweight championship. She knocked out Holly Holm with a head kick in her next outing.

Peña (11-5) is the top ranked contender in the women’s bantamweight division. She went from winning The Ultimate Fighter 18 to winning the world championship, and she wants the world title back.

