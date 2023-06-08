UFC 289 Embedded: These all feel like I’m fighting for the belt

In the fourth episode of UFC 289 Embedded, Irene Aldana, Charles Oliveira, Mike Malott and Nate Landwehr continue their fight week training. Beneil Dariush faces media and his fears. Champ-champ Amanda Nunes makes history again.

UFC 289 takes place on Saturday, June 10, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt on the line opposite Irene Aldana in the main event, while Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush square off in a lightweight contender co-main event.

UFC 289 Live Results – Nunes vs Aldana

UFC 289 Embedded, Episode 4