UFC 289 Embedded: Intensity ramps up in face-offs

In the fifth episode of UFC 289 Embedded, champ Amanda Nunes goes for a waterfront run. Charles Olivera calls home. The stars of UFC 289 – including Irene Aldana and Beneil Dariush – meet with the broadcast team and then talk to the media at the press conference.

UFC 289 takes place on Saturday, June 10, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt on the line opposite Irene Aldana in the main event, while Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush square off in a lightweight contender co-main event.

UFC 289 Live Results – Nunes vs Aldana

UFC 289 Embedded, Episode 5