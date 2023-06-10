UFC 289 Embedded: Final face-of before the fight

In the sixth episode of UFC 289 Embedded, UFC lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush make their final preparations before the ceremonial weigh-ins at Vancouver’s iconic Rogers Arena. See the intense face-off between the two-division champion and female G.O.A.T. Amanda Nunes and Mexico’s formidable Irene Aldana for the UFC bantamweight belt.

UFC 289 takes place on Saturday, June 10, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt on the line opposite Irene Aldana in the main event, while Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush square off in a lightweight contender co-main event.

UFC 289 Live Results – Nunes vs Aldana

UFC 289 Embedded, Episode 6