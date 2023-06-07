HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 289 Embedded: Amanda Nunes locks on to a shifting target

June 7, 2023
In the third episode of UFC 289 Embedded, Charles Oliveira arrives in a good mood. Champ Amanda Nunes enjoys the effects of a long training camp. Irene Aldana lands in Canada. Beneil Dariush checks in for fight week. And the main-eventers get a traditional welcome.

UFC 289 takes place on Saturday, June 10, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt on the line opposite Irene Aldana in the main event, while Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush square off in a lightweight contender co-main event.

UFC 289 COUNTDOWN:
UFC 289 Countdown: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana
UFC 289 Countdown: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

UFC 289 Embedded, Episode 3

(Video courtesy of UFC)

