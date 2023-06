UFC 289 Countdown: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

UFC 289 Countdown previews the co-main event as top lightweights collide when former division king Charles Oliveira faces off with Beneil Dariush, who looks to claim his ninth straight victory.

UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana takes place on Saturday, June 10, from Vancouver, British Columbia.

