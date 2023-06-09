UFC 289 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 9, 2023
The athletes competing on the UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana fight card on Friday participated in the event’s ceremonial weigh-in on Friday in Vancouver.

The event is headlined by a women’s bantamweight title bout between two-division champion Amanda Nunes and fifth-ranked Irene Aldana. Nunes and Aldana both weighed in at 135 pounds. In the co-main event, former lightweight champion and top 155-pound contender Charles Oliveiratakes on fourth-ranked Beneil Dariush. Oliveira tipped the scales at 154 pounds while Dariush came in at 156.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

