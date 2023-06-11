UFC 289 Bonuses: Charles Oliveira record-setting win leads the charge

The UFC 289 bonuses are in with co-main eventer Charles Oliveira leading the charge with his record-setting victory over Beneil Dariush.

UFC 289 Performance of the Night: Charles Oliveira

Oliveira lost his UFC lightweight title on the scale, when he missed weight ahead of a victory over Justing Gaethje at UFC 274. He then failed to reclaim it when he lost to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

He came out with a fury at UFC 289, lighting Dariush up with a relentless variety of strikes. He eventually put Dariush on the canvas and finished him with ground and pound inside of the first round.

Not only did he get the win, Oliveira also made a championship statement and laid claim to the record for most victories in UFC history. That was more than enough for Oliveira to also earn a $50,000 UFC 289 Performance Bonus.

UFC 289 Performance of the Night: Steve Erceg

UFC newcomer Steve Erceg made a huge impression in his debut. He took his fight with Top 10 ranked flyweight David Dvorak at the last minute, making the most of his opportunity with dominant unanimous decision victory.

Under the circumstances and with his outstanding performance, it was enough for Erceg to earn a somewhat rare Performance Bonus without finishing the fight.

UFC 289 Performance of the Night: Mike Malott

Canadian fighter Mike Malott added to his resume on Saturday night with a second-round guillotine choke finish of Adam Fugitt. The win bumped his record to 10-1 and earned him a $50,000 bonus. What’s perhaps most impressive is that Malott has won all 10 of his victories with a finish.

UFC 289 Fight of the Night: Marc-Andre Barriault vs Eryk Anders

Middleweights Marc-Andre Barriault and Eryk Anders are journeyman fighters. Neither is looking all that likely to make a run at the belt. BUT they know how to fight and they know how to make it exciting.

Barriault and Anders threw down for three rounds, neither willing to cave to the other. And after three blistering rounds, Barriault won a unanimous decision, but both men were rewarded with an additional $50,000 for their tremendous efforts.

UFC 289 Attendance

Attendance: 17,628 (Sold Out)

UFC 289 Gate

CAD: $5,140.482.16 / USD: $3,834,893.25 (Announced Live Gate)