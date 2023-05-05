UFC 288 Weigh-In Results and Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 288 fight card in New Jersey officially weighed in on Friday morning making their bouts official.

UFC 288 takes place on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. It is headlined by a bantamweight championship bout between current champ Aljamain Sterling and former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo. Cejudo weighed in at 135 pounds while Sterling tipped the scales at 134.

A short-notice welterweight war between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns takes the UFC 288 co-main event slot.

One bout was canceled during Friday’s weigh-ins. Rafael Estevam failed to make it to the scales and the bout was canceled due to weight issues.

One fighter missed weight on Friday. Joseph Holmes came in three pounds heavy for his middleweight match against Claudio Ribeiro. The bout will now take place at a catchweight.

UFC 288 Weigh-In Video

UFC 288 Official Weigh-In Results

Main card

Aljamain Sterling (134) vs. Henry Cejudo (135)

Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Gilbert Burns (171)

Jessica Andrade (115) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115)

Movsar Evloev (145) vs. Diego Lopes(146)

Kron Gracie (145) vs. Charles Jourdain (145)

Preliminary card

Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Matt Frevola (155)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Devin Clark (205)

Khaos Williams (169) vs. Rolando Bedoya (170)

Marina Rodriguez (115) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115)

Early preliminary card

Braxton Smith (262) vs. Parker Porter (249)

Phil Hawes (185) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (186)

Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5) – fight canceled due to weight issues

Joseph Holmes (189)* vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185)

*Joseph Holmes missed weight by 3 pounds, the fight will be a catchweight