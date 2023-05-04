UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

Watch the UFC 288: Pre-Fight Press Conference live featuring main card fighters Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, Gilbert Burns, Belal Muhammad and more!

UFC 288 takes place on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. It is headlined by a bantamweight championship bout between current champ Aljamain Sterling and former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo. A short-notice welterweight war between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns takes the UFC 288 co-main event slot.

Conor McGregor rips Manny Pacquiao after reps win $5M lawsuit