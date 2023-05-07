Belal Muhammad defeats Gilbert Burns, secures title shot 🤜 UFC 288 Results

With the UFC 288 results in the books, Belal Muhammad secured a shot at the UFC welterweight championship with a dominant victory over Gilbert Burns. The two squared off in the UFC 288 co-main event on Saturday in Newark, N.J.

Muhammad, wearing green trunks, started strong in the opening round. He constantly switched stances and moved in an unorthodox fashion, keeping Burns off balance. His awkward movements allowed Muhammad to land more of the heavier punches and some solid body kicks throughout the opening frame.

The second round was very much Muhammad’s. He kept working Burns’s body with kicks, forcing the Brazilian to start dropping his right hand. Burns kept fighting back, landing some solid shots, but Muhammad showed much better energy and was more aggressive throughout the round.

Both fighters appeared to be catching their breath to start the third frame. But a couple minutes in and Muhammad landed a couple solid head kicks that backed Burns up. With Burns backing up, Muhammad kept coming with the kicks to the head.

Burns returned fire with a good knee to the body in the final couple minutes of the round, but Muhammad was relentless with his kicks, which opened up the jab.

Burns slowed drastically in the final minute, seemingly unsure of wear to go in the fight. As the round ended, Burns moved around the Octagon, shaking his head, saying something to his corner about not being able to throw his left hand.

It was more of the same in round four, the only difference being that Muhammad realized that Burns was having trouble with his left side. Knowing he had his opponent compromised, Muhammad threw more kicks to the left side, which opened up his hands, as he let them fly more than he did earlier.

Burns had a moment or two when he fired back, but the frustration settled deep into him. He wandered aimlessly back to his corner after the horn. His corner kept trying to encourage him, giving him strategies to try and find an opening, but Burns obviously knew his back was against the wall heading into the final round.

Muhammad kept the kicks coming in the final frame. Burns tried to rebound, but his right hand looked weak, his left hand was non-existent, and he couldn’t wrap Muhammad enough to make any real effort for a takedown.

Knowing the fight was his to lose, Muhammad kept his distance in round five. He was content to launch his kicks and only opted to move inside when the openings were obvious, not forcing anything, not risking anything.

Burns kept trying, but had little to offer in the waning moments of the fight. His injury was obvious, as his left arm hung limply at his side.

Muhammad finished in smart fashion, easily walking away with a unanimous decision victory and a UFC welterweight title shot securely his.

“You give me eight weeks, I’m gonna beat Jon Jones. You give me three weeks, I’ll beat any welterweight,” Muhammad said after the fight, referencing the short notice that he and Burns had for their bout.

He was also pointing toward the title shot, which should be his following a bout between current champion Leon Edwards and top contender Colby Covington.

“My first thoughts are, New Jersey you suck. And my second thought is, Leon and Colby, I’m coming for both of you guys,” Muhammad said before clearing the air.

“And Frankie Edgar, I was just joking around, I love Jersey!”