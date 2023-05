UFC 288 Official Weigh-In Video: Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo

The UFC 288 main event fighters, current champ Aljamain Sterling and former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo officially weighed in on Friday morning.

Cejudo weighed in at 135 pounds while Sterling tipped the scales at 134 making the bantamweight championship bout official.

UFC 288 Official Weigh-In Results and Video