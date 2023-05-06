UFC 288 Live Results: Sterling vs. Cejudo

UFC 288 results begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Click on the fight below in the UFC 288 Live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 288 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

It is headlined by a bantamweight championship bout between current champ Aljamain Sterling and former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo. Cejudo weighed in at 135 pounds while Sterling tipped the scales at 134.

A short-notice welterweight war between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns takes the UFC 288 co-main event slot.

How to Watch UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo

Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card beings at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ UFC Fight Pass

Early preliminary card begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC 288 Live Results

<div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="aligncenter size-full"><img title="UFC288gliveraphic750 | MMAWeeklycom" decoding="async" loading="lazy" width="736" height="363" src="https://cdn.mmaweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/UFC-288-gliveraphic-750.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-476010" srcset="https://cdn.mmaweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/UFC-288-gliveraphic-750.jpg 736w, https://cdn.mmaweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/UFC-288-gliveraphic-750-375x185.jpg 375w, https://cdn.mmaweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/UFC-288-gliveraphic-750-150x74.jpg 150w" sizes="(max-width: 736px) 100vw, 736px" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">UFC 288 Live Results Sterling vs Cejudo</figcaption></figure></div> <p><strong>Main card</strong></p> <ul> <li>Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo </li> <li>Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns</li> <li>Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan</li> <li>Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes</li> <li>Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain</li> </ul> <p><strong>Preliminary card</strong></p> <ul> <li>Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola</li> <li>Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark</li> <li>Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya</li> <li>Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba</li> </ul> <p><strong>Early preliminary card</strong></p> <ul> <li>Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter</li> <li>Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov</li> <li>Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro</li> </ul>