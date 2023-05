Relive the UFC 288 thrills and spills in slow motion

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling thwarted former dual-division champ Henry Cejudo’s comeback attempt at UFC 288. But Yan Xiaonan may have stolen the show with her brutal finish of former strawweight titleholder Jessica Andrade.

Check out all of the action from UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo in this super slow motion highlight reel.

