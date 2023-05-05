UFC 288 Embedded: Sparks fly between Sterling and Cejudo

Gilbert Burns is making a quick return to the Octagon after dominating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 just a month ago. He squares off with fellow welterweight contender Belal Muhammad. The winner should have a title shot locked up for his next bout, likely having to first wait for Colby Covington to get another crack at the belt.
The UFC 288 fight card also features a pivotal strawweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Yan Xiaonan.
UFC 288: When, Where, What!
UFC 288 takes place on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. It is headlined by a bantamweight championship bout between current champ Aljamain Sterling and former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo. A short-notice welterweight war between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns takes the UFC 288 co-main event slot.
UFC 288 Embedded, Episode 5
UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Prudential Center
Newark, New Jersey
UFC 288 Main Card
- Main Event – Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo
- Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns
- Women’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan
- Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes —
Bryce MitchellOUT
- Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain
UFC 288 Preliminary Card
- Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola
- Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
- Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
- Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
UFC 288 Early Prelims Card
- Heavyweight: Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter
- Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov
Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov— CANCELED
- Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribiero
- Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Muñoz Jr.