HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 289 Press Conference Live Video

featuredUFC 288 Ceremonial Weigh-In Live Video

Juliana Pena

featuredJulianna Peña comments on opting out of Amanda Nuñes fight

Henry Cejudo UFC 288 Official Weigh In MMAWeeklycom

featuredUFC 288 Official Weigh-In Video: Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo

UFC 288 Embedded: Sparks fly between Sterling and Cejudo

May 5, 2023
NoNo Comments

In UFC 288 Embedded episode 5, Gilbert Burns, Belal Muhammad, and Jessica Andrade analyze their fights at media day. Things get heated between champ Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo at the press conference.

Aljamain Sterling is the current UFC bantamweight champion, but a win over former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo would cement his legacy as one of the promotion’s greatest champions of all time.

Cejudo, on the other hand, is returning from a nearly three-year retirement to try and do what only Georges St-Pierre has done. That being, retiring with the belt and then returning to win another championship.

Gilbert Burns is making a quick return to the Octagon after dominating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 just a month ago. He squares off with fellow welterweight contender Belal Muhammad. The winner should have a title shot locked up for his next bout, likely having to first wait for Colby Covington to get another crack at the belt.

The UFC 288 fight card also features a pivotal strawweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Yan Xiaonan.

UFC 288: When, Where, What!

UFC 288 takes place on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. It is headlined by a bantamweight championship bout between current champ Aljamain Sterling and former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo. A short-notice welterweight war between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns takes the UFC 288 co-main event slot.

UFC 288 Embedded, Episode 5

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Jon Jones plans to retire after Stipe Miocic fight

UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Saturday, May 6, 2023
Prudential Center
Newark, New Jersey

UFC 288 Main Card

  • Main Event – Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo
  • Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns
  • Women’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan
  • Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes — Bryce Mitchell OUT
  • Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

UFC 288 Preliminary Card

  • Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola
  • Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
  • Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
  • Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

UFC 288 Early Prelims Card

  • Heavyweight: Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter
  • Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov
  • Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov — CANCELED
  • Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribiero
  • Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Muñoz Jr.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker