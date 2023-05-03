UFC 288 Embedded: Henry Cejudo says ‘Bet the House’

On the second episode of UFC 288 Embedded, Henry Cejudo flies cross-country. Gilbert Burns trains with Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad stays competitive. Champ Aljamain Sterling makes a bridge and tunnel trip to New Jersey. The headliners size each other up. UFC 288 is on Saturday, May 6.

UFC 288 takes place on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. It is headlined by a bantamweight championship bout between current champ Aljamain Sterling and former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo. A short-notice welterweight war between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns takes the UFC 288 co-main event slot.

