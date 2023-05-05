UFC 288 Embedded: Henry Cejudo keeps it cringe

In UFC 288 Embedded episode 4, champion Aljamain Sterling pushes himself in the heat and on Hot 97. Charles Jourdain, Gilbert Burns, and Diego Lopes start their fight-week obligations. Henry Cejudo keeps it cringe with Kron Gracie.

Aljamain Sterling is the current UFC bantamweight champion, but a win over former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo would cement his legacy as one of the promotion’s greatest champions of all time.

Cejudo, on the other hand, is returning from a nearly three-year retirement to try and do what only Georges St-Pierre has done. That being, retiring with the belt and then returning to win another championship.

Gilbert Burns is making a quick return to the Octagon after dominating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 just a month ago. He squares off with fellow welterweight contender Belal Muhammad. The winner should have a title shot locked up for his next bout, likely having to first wait for Colby Covington to get another crack at the belt.

The UFC 288 fight card also features a pivotal strawweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Yan Xiaonan.

UFC 288: When, Where, What!

UFC 288 takes place on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. It is headlined by a bantamweight championship bout between current champ Aljamain Sterling and former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo. A short-notice welterweight war between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns takes the UFC 288 co-main event slot.

UFC 288 Embedded, Episode 4

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Prudential Center

Newark, New Jersey

UFC 288 Main Card

Main Event – Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Women’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes — Bryce Mitchell OUT

OUT Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

UFC 288 Preliminary Card

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

UFC 288 Early Prelims Card