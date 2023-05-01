UFC 288 Countdown: Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

UFC 288 Countdown previews the strawweight showdown between hard-hitting former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and rising star Yan Xiaonan.

Jessica Andrade is looking to bounce back from a loss to Erin Blanchfield in her last outing to try and fight her way back into the title picture.

Yan Xiaonan is hot off a win over Mackenzie Dern and quickly climbing the strawweight ladder. A victory over Andrade would catapult her toward a shot at current champion Zhang Weili.

The UFC 288 main event pits former two-division champ Henry Cejudo against current titleholder Aljamain Sterling in a battle for the bantamweight belt.

UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo takes place on Saturday, May 6, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The UFC 288 fight card co-main event features a welterweight showdown between top contenders Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns. That bout didn’t get the full UFC 288 Countdown treatment, as it was added on short notice.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC 288 Fight Card

UFC 288 Main Card

Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Women’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell

Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

UFC 288 Preliminary Card

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

UFC 288 Early Prelims Card