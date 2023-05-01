UFC 288 Countdown: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

UFC 288 Countdown previews the return of former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, who challenges current bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling.

Henry Cejudo makes his UFC return following a nearly three-year retirement. He’s looking to put a stamp on an already legendary career, as he tries to become the second UFC champion to retire with the belt and return to win another title. Only Georges St-Pierre has done so before him.

He is tasked with taking the belt from current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. While Cejudo is looking to add to his legacy, Sterling could cement his status as one of the UFC’s all-time great champions by defeating the likes of Cejudo.

Jessica Andrade and Yan Xiaonan battle it out in the women’s strawweight division, each of them looking to climb into the race for a shot at UFC gold.

UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo takes place on Saturday, May 6, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The UFC 288 fight card co-main event features a welterweight showdown between top contenders Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns. That bout didn’t get the full UFC 288 Countdown treatment, as it was added on short notice.

UFC 288 Countdown: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo Video

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC 288 Fight Card

UFC 288 Main Card

Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Women’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell

Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

UFC 288 Preliminary Card

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

UFC 288 Early Prelims Card