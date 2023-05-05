UFC 288 Ceremonial Weigh-In Live Video

The fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 288 fight card will participate in the event’s ceremonial weigh-in on Friday at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Friday.

The pay-per-view event is headlined by a bantamweight championship bout between current champ Aljamain Sterling and former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo. Cejudo weighed in at 135 pounds while Sterling tipped the scales at 134 during the official weigh-in on Friday morning.

A short-notice welterweight war between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns takes the UFC 288 co-main event slot.

UFC 288 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video