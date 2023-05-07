UFC 288 Bonuses: China’s Yan Xiaonan cashed in with stoppage of Jessica Andrade

UFC president Dana White announced the recipients of the fighter bonuses during the UFC 288 Post-Fight Press Conference on Saturday New Jersey. Movsar Evloev, Diego Lopes, Yan Xiaonan, and Matt Frevola took home the $50,000 performance incentives.

Fight of the Night

Fight of the Night honors went to the main card featherweight match between Movsar Evloev and octagon newcomer Diego Lopes. Lopes threatened with submissions in the opening round, but Evloev escaped them all. In the second and third round Evloev distance himself with his striking on his way to a unanimous decision win.

Performance of the Night

Women’s strawweight Yan Xiaonan put on a clinic against former champion Jessica Andrade in the first round. After being hit with jabs and right hands, Andrade went on the offense and chased Xiaonan looking to connect with a big shot. Xiaonan planted her feet and fired off a right hand that send Andrade crashing to the canvas. Xiaonan finished on the round with a couple of followup hammer fists. With the impressive win, she’ll crack the Top 5 rankings when they come out.

Performance of the Night

The second Performance of the Night award went to Matt Frevola for his first-round stoppage of Dew Dober in the headline fight on the preliminary card. Frevola connected cleanly with a counter right hand that dropped Dober. He finished with a series of unanswered left hands.